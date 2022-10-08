|
According to Trademarkia.com, a site housing legal trademarks and legal registrations, the trademark for the Velma series has been abandoned. The original trademark was registered on the day the series was first announced, February 10, 2021, but Trademarkia lists that on July 11, 2022, Jeanene Jobst of Warner Brothers officially filed to abandon the trademark. This means that Warner Brothers is no longer interested in the series. It doesn't necessarily mean that other networks will not pick up the series, but it presumably means that the series will not happen and will likely be cancelled soon.
A member of the ScoobyAddicts forum with an associate that has a connection within Hanna-Barbera Studios also shared what seems to be an internal record from a different site, which confirms the same information about the abandoned trademark. (This can be seen above)
While there has been no official announcement that the series is cancelled, this seems to imply that Velma is no longer moving forward.
Thank you to Hippyboy86 and Dizagaox from the ScoobyAddicts forum for sharing this information!
39 Comments
8/10/2022 10:14:06 am
Thank god!
Reply
Matt
8/10/2022 11:07:09 am
Well, I am disappointed. I was looking forward to giving it its fair chance.
Reply
8/10/2022 11:32:55 am
I was looking forward to seeing what this was as well, although I would say my feelings are more worry for Scooby in general. It seems like they're on track to cancel everything, and I could see Mystery Pups getting the axe next.
Reply
Matt
8/10/2022 02:21:28 pm
Same here… I don’t think that anyone who is happy about this realizes what this very well could mean for the future of the franchise…
Jacob Staggs
8/10/2022 03:38:06 pm
I don't think that they will cancel Mystery Pups or any of the preschool shows like Bugs Bunny Builders, Bat Wheels, or Tom and Jerry Time because building your child audience through a preschool show is the one way to ensure a franchise's lasting durability. An outlet to get people to buy merch and kids to watch newer shows in the future. It's also kind of seen as a public service, something that any studio would want to make to make the execs look good.
8/10/2022 04:23:18 pm
That's a great point, I really hope that's what will happen.
HotDogWater
8/10/2022 06:15:48 pm
Warner Bros. already announced they wanna move away from animation and kids content in general, which makes me feel as if they're planning to cancel Mystery Pups as well.
8/10/2022 06:43:27 pm
I kind of wonder if they're even going to go ahead with Cartoonito. Not trying to be alarmist, but right now it seems like anything is possible given they cancelled Scoob! Holiday Haunt when it was nearly finished.
Jayden
8/10/2022 11:37:53 am
I'm honestly glad. It's series like these that ruin Scooby Doo.
Reply
8/10/2022 12:28:35 pm
He and the gang deserve better
Reply
Matt
8/10/2022 01:09:05 pm
I don’t mean to be rude, but I don’t understand how one show with a concept you don’t like would “ruin” Scooby Doo. At worst, it could just be ignored
Reply
8/10/2022 02:49:56 pm
I agree with Matt on this one. Even if Velma ended up being a trainwreck, it wouldn't have affected any future Scooby content. Worst case scenario, even if it did somehow change the course of the franchise (which is very unlikely), it wouldn't somehow wreck the 53 years of previous Scooby content.
Becker
8/10/2022 02:38:06 pm
I was not excited for this show or looking forward to it much, what I'm worried about is the Scooby franchise in general right now, what this could mean for the future.
Reply
8/10/2022 02:51:11 pm
As much as I hate to say it, I feel like Mystery Pups may be next. I don't think we'd get any announcement for Krypto if it were cancelled, since it was never officially announced in the first place.
Reply
Mystery5
8/10/2022 02:46:29 pm
Wow…Holiday Haunt, this, they BETTER have plans to bring back Scooby like omg this is beyond annoying at this point.
Reply
8/10/2022 02:51:55 pm
I hope so too! Honestly though, WB-Discovery just seems like chaos at the moment, so I don't know if even they know what the next steps will be.
Reply
Steve
8/10/2022 02:57:04 pm
This doesn't necessarily mean the show isn't happening; they might have just changed the title.
Reply
8/10/2022 04:23:43 pm
Fair point. Hopefully that's the case!
Reply
scoobylover
8/10/2022 02:57:57 pm
Honestly the saddest thing to have happened to the franchise. I was so looking forward to this. I am devastated, literally. This is very bad news for the entire franchise.
Reply
8/10/2022 04:24:49 pm
I know a lot of people were skeptical of Velma, but I was also really looking forward to seeing what this series would be like. It's extremely sad they're just cancelling all the Scooby projects like this. Hopefully Mystery Pups and Trick or Treat are still happening.
Reply
Amber noel
8/10/2022 05:44:11 pm
To me it seems like they are scrapping projects because of the projects themselves not because of the franchise it came from if they were going to stop the franchise I feel like they would have said so or maybe scrap all scooby doo projects at once I could see them maybe slow down a bit until things are sorted out at warner discovery but I don't see it being the end of the franchise as a whole.
Reply
8/10/2022 06:05:26 pm
I also don't think it will mean the end of the franchise, or that it's anything specific to the Scooby franchise that's causing them to cancel all this stuff. It just seems like Zaslav has a radical philosophy on how to make things more cost-effective, and pretty much every property that's owned by WB has the possibility of having projects cancelled since the company is at such a turning point with the merger.
Reply
Amber noel
8/10/2022 08:38:08 pm
Honestly I feel like they are going to focus on the aspects of the franchise that make rather than scrap the franchise entirely.
8/10/2022 09:56:43 pm
I don't think they'd scrap the franchise completely; that would be a huge mistake and loss of money for them. Hopefully what's going to happen is maybe there will be only a couple years with much less Scooby content during the restructuring, and then we'll start getting more regular content again.
Jakob123
8/10/2022 08:48:48 pm
First Holiday Haunt! and now Velma will be getting the boot too?
Reply
Jakob123
8/10/2022 08:54:07 pm
I don't understand!
Reply
8/10/2022 10:00:07 pm
It's because of the new WB-Discovery CEO, David Zaslav's philosophy about streaming shows not making enough money. It's really unfortunate, but I'm hoping they don't cancel any other Scooby projects now that they've cancelled these two.
Reply
Dimitri Brenick
8/10/2022 09:40:14 pm
Chances are they are renaming it something else, i really don't care about this series as a darker scooby series is welcome, something as adult as they were seemly going for isn't the route to go to, at least not at first. Espically if they can't even let the gang encounter real monster in the movies anymore. >:(
Reply
8/10/2022 09:55:18 pm
That's certainly possible, although I wouldn't put it past them to have cancelled this given what they did with Holiday Haunt, and considering it had a lot of controversy around it.
Reply
John Locke
8/11/2022 01:52:04 am
Huh, don't know what to feel about this, was generally not looking forward to it, simply cause I feel a largely all ages franchise should stay all ages... but well with everything else WB has done lately just depresses me all the more, perhaps I should try to take advantage of Warner Archive's sale before that's shuttered too...
Reply
8/11/2022 09:52:16 am
It is extremely depressing to see everything cancelled like this. I hope this is the last of the Scooby projects to get cut.
Reply
James Dixon
8/11/2022 02:16:42 am
Naming it something instead of Velma might be so, and that's something I never thought of.
Reply
8/11/2022 09:50:34 am
I hadn't realized Netflix was cutting back on their children's programming too. It's surprising to know that Cartoonito is already cutting back its hours. I guess if the current hours reduced even further, we'll know that it's not doing well.
Reply
Mr Neither
8/11/2022 03:57:02 am
Probably for the best but not good seeing WB killing off Scooby, are we possibly entering another period like the 90s?
Reply
8/11/2022 09:45:05 am
I could see us entering another 90s like period, but even then, I think that would only be temporary. The 90s only had three consecutive years without Scooby content (if you count "Bravo Dooby Doo").
Reply
8/11/2022 04:21:10 am
David Zaslav must be stopped.
Reply
Shadowscooby
8/11/2022 06:07:06 am
Wow two Scooby Doo projects just getting axed like that. I wonder what that means for the franchise or any other Warner bros animation project.
Reply
James Dixon
8/11/2022 09:35:08 am
I think it would've been more worthwhile to have spun SCOOB off into a TV series of its own instead of "Velma." Maybe with "Jellystone!" that might be redundant, but there's a little something called the DC Universe. And if they didn't want a bunch of HB characters in a SCOOB TV series, then they could just focus on the Gang.
Reply
8/11/2022 09:51:36 am
I remember a bunch of people suggesting a TV series around the time Tony Cervone talked about a follow-up to SCOOB!, and I thought that would be a great idea. I think a majority of fans probably would have enjoyed that.
Reply
